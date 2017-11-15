'I ain't going back': Man allegedly attacked officer after fleeing with son in his arms

A man was subdued with a stun gun Nov. 9 after running from a crash scene with his 4-year-old son in his arms, according to testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Robert Cook III, 31, was arrested in the area after allegedly attacking an officer with his department-issued pepper spray. The chase ended with him, his son and an officer suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Columbus Police Officer Michael Wilson said he was called to a crash scene at Manchester Expressway and Second Avenue around 9:53 a.m. Nov. 9 to assist Cpl. Dustin Allen. He stopped at a scene of another two-vehicle wreck thinking he was at the right location, but he was not.
Witnesses reported that Cook was headed north on Third Avenue in a white Ford F-150 truck when he ran a stop sign at Manchester Expressway, striking a tan Chevrolet Silverado. The impact allegedly caused the Chevrolet to crash into chain link fence and another parked vehicle.
Several people reported that Cook ran from the truck with his 4-year-old son in his arms.
“I observed the black male running down the roadway toward an embankment,” Wilson testified. “As I got closer to the male, I observed that the male was carrying a child in his right arm while running.”
Wilson said he exited his vehicle and demanded Cook to stop, but the suspect kept running away with the crying boy in his arms. He followed the him as he allegedly slid down a concrete embankment and into a small ravine.
“While continuing after the male, the male lost his footing and fell to the ground with the child,” Wilson told the court. “I was able to get within arm’s reach of the male. At which time, I retrieved the small child and placed him behind me.”
Authorities said the child had multiple scratches on his face, but he didn’t appear to be seriously injured.
Wilson aimed his gun at Cook and ordered him to place his hands behind his back. He said Cook started to follow his orders, so he placed his gun back into his holster.
“I grabbed his left hand with my right hand to gain control of him,” the officer told the court. “As I retrieved my handcuffs, the male stated, ‘I ain’t going back.’”
Wilson said that’s when Cook snatched his left arm away from him and began to overpower him. He allegedly held the suspect off for a moment, giving him time to call for backup.
Wilson said the suspect continued to resist arrest, so he stepped away from him. The suspect allegedly stood about 6 feet away from the officer with his hands balled into a fist.
Wilson said Cook lunged toward him aggressively and they both fell back on the ground for a second time. The officer then stood to his feet, grabbed his Tazer and threatened to fire his weapon if Cook didn’t stop.
“The male stood to his feet and began to take another aggressive stance,” the officer said. “I deployed my Tazer, striking the male’s outer clothing. Due to the loose fitting clothing, the Tazer had no affect on the male as he continued to lunge toward myself.”
Wilson told the court he was trying to dry stun Cook when the suspect quickly took off his clothing, causing him to fall on the ground for the third time. He allegedly kicked and punched at the officer while on his stomach.
Wilson said he grabbed his department-issued pepper spray and demanded Cook to stop, but the suspect continued to resist. He then fired the pepper spray at the suspect.
“While administering my OC spray, the male was able to grab my left arm for a brief moment, pushing the target area of the OC spray back in my direction,” Wilson testified. “That caused the OC spray to spray me, disorienting my myself.”
Wilson said he was still disoriented and partially blind when he made another attempt to spray the suspect, who was still trying to escape. Other officers then arrived on the scene and pulled the child out of harm’s way.
Wilson was treated by medics on the scene and released.
Allen, who also arrived to the area to assist Wilson, said he continued to chase the suspect as he allegedly ran through woods. They reached a backyard in the 4400 block of Third Avenue.
Allen said that’s when Cook turned toward him and took “an aggressive stance.” The officer then pointed his gun at the suspect and told him to stop.
Allen said he switched to his Tazer when he noticed that the suspect wasn’t armed with any weapons. Cook allegedly tried to flee again, but the officer was able to subdue him with the stun gun.
Cook was arrested without further incident. He was treated at Columbus Midtown Medical Center before being released back into police custody.
Authorities said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the Ford F-150, so they searched it. They found one digital scale and $340 worth of marijuana in the truck, according to Wilson’s testimony.
After checking with the Georgia Crime Information Center, authorities said they determined that there was no insurance on the vehicle.
Cook was charged with one count each of first-degree child cruelty, aggravated assault against a police officer, second-degree damage to property, criminal interference with government property, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijauana with the intent to distribute, obstruction, driving too fast for conditions, stop sign, violation, no proof of insurance, violating rules of driving on a laned roadway and hit-and-run.
Cook pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on the assault charge.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Attorney Mark Shelnutt, who represented Cook, said his client is an upstanding citizen who was only trying to protect his son from what he described as an unsafe area in Columbus.
“I think he indicated that there had been a number of murders, even in that area up there not far from (Wilson Homes),” Shelnutt said. “He was just concerned for his child’s safety.”
