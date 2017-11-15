'I ain't going back': Man allegedly attacked officer after fleeing with son in his arms

More Videos 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting Pause 3:15 'He could have stopped ... if he had not been drunk,' says family of man killed on Floyd Road 5:05 Attorney: Suspect in hit-and-run fled with 4-year-old son in his arms to protect him 1:14 Phenix City police release security footage of jewelry store theft 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 0:55 Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 1:41 Columbus attorney: Public shouldn't be quick to judge man accused of human trafficking 1:59 Local special needs students treated to free rides at the Greater Columbus 2:57 Crime and police shortage discussed at CPD's On the Table luncheon 1:50 Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Attorney: Suspect in hit-and-run fled with 4-year-old son in his arms to protect him Robert Cook III, 31, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges November 15, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused of attacking an officer with pepper spray after running from a Third Avenue crash scene on Nov. 9 with his 4-year-old son in his arms. Robert Cook III, 31, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges November 15, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused of attacking an officer with pepper spray after running from a Third Avenue crash scene on Nov. 9 with his 4-year-old son in his arms. srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

