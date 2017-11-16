Carol Evans has been missing for a week
Reward offered for missing woman in Troup County

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 16, 2017 03:22 PM

A cash reward is now being offered for information leading to the location of a missing woman in Troup County.

The amount was not given in a news release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Carol Evans, 75, was last seen Nov. 10 at her home in the 200 block of Lower Lovelace Road.

She is described as a 5-foot-tall white woman who weighs about 180 pounds.

Law enforcement is not labeling this as a criminal matter at this time.

Sgt. Stewart Smith says Evans does suffer from the late stages of an altered mental state.

Anyone with information should call 706-812-1000.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

