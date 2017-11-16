William Hurt
Crime

Police: Virginia man found with narcotics, marijuana

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 16, 2017 03:36 PM

Police in Auburn, Ala., have arrested a 23-year-old man from Fairfax, Va., and he faces several drug charges.

According to an official report, William Alexander Hurt is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation which led to the execution of a search warrant in the 300 block of East Thatch Avenue.

Police say various forms of narcotics were seized from the residence.

Hurt was transported to the Lee County Detention Center.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

