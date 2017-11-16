Jeep crash near Abbeville, Ala., leaves Columbus man dead, 3 others injured

A Jeep Wrangler crash on U.S. 431 near Abbeville has left a Columbus man dead and three others injured , the Alabama Law Enforcement said Thursday.
Christopher Ryan Luby, 44, died after the 9:45 a.m. crash south of Abbeville, authorities said. The injured were identified as John Dalelio, driver of the Jeep, Bruce Ryan Berreth, 41, of Columbus, and Randal Dean Ketchum, 36, of Smiths Station. They were transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
Troopers said Luby was a passenger in the 2016 Jeep when it was struck by a 2005 Ford truck driven by Hollis T. Ritter of Newville. The crash remains under investigation by troopers.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
