Eufaula man and woman charged with elder abuse and neglect

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

November 16, 2017 11:00 PM

A Eufaula, Ala., man and a woman have been charged with elder abuse and neglect second degree after an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Eufaula Police Department.

William Matthew Whitehead, 41, and Rebecca Horton, 48, were taken into custody Wednesday night and booked into the Eufaula City Jail. Both were released later after posting bond.

An investigation by police with help from the Barbour County Department of Human Resources provided sufficient evidence to arrest the suspects, police said. In Alabama, elder is any person age 60 or older. Police said the victim is 69 in the case and the charge is a Class B felony.

Police said the case remains under investigation and more charges may be filed.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

