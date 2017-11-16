Man, 24, accused of having sex with 13-year-old girl

A 24-year-old Columbus man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, police said Thursday.
Jermaine Donell Johnson was taken into custody Thursday at the Public Safety Center and held on one count of child molestation in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
An investigation by the Special Victims Unit at the police department revealed the suspect engaged in sex with the girl several times. The age of consent in Georgia is 16.
