Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot

"Operation Hidden Guardian" leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

Fraternity brothers celebrate achievement through community service

Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

    A suspect has been charged and arrested in connection with two fires and one fire attempt in Columbus. The first was a car fire at the Bradley Park Publix, the second was a fire at an apartment in Chase Homes and the third was an attempt at a home in the 1300 black of 16th Avenue. In this video, the car is seen engulfed in flames and spewing black smoke.

Crime

Pregnant woman set fire to her ex-boyfriend’s Columbus apartment, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 17, 2017 11:40 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A 25-year-old woman set fire to her ex-boyfriend’s apartment at Chase Homes, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Precious Armour, who is seven months pregnant, pleaded not guilty to first-degree arson and criminal attempt arson. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $50,000.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

Arson investigator Charles Collins with Columbus Fire & EMS said he was called to Chase Homes at 120 20th Street around 12:45 a.m. Thursday to investigate a structure fire.

A waste collector told officials he was disposing of some trash when he noticed some material burning in front of an apartment unit. He kicked it away, but the brick wall was already burning.

The incident caused slight damage to the inside of the home, but police were able to extinguished the blaze before it harmed anyone.

Officials learned that Armour used to live at the apartment, but she moved after her relationship with her boyfriend. He still resides there.

Columbus police were then called to a home in the 1300 block of 16th Street around 3:20 a.m. Thursday to investigate an arson attempt. Armour was allegedly pouring gas around the house with a lighter in her hand when officers arrived.

Officer Yolanda Knighten said Armour called her mother between 1 and 2 a.m. Thursday to announce that she had arrived to the residence. The mother woke up around 3 a.m. to a strong odor of gas.

“Thinking something was wrong, the woman walked through the residence to check on her daughter and granddaughters,” testified Knighten, who stated that all the grandchildren are younger than 4.

Armour’s mother reported that she looked at the door and saw Armour pouring gas outside of the home. The defendant’s sister also told police that she saw the incident.

Knighten said Armour told police that she was going to set the 16th Street house on fire, because she was angry. The smell of gas was on her hands and feet, according to police.

“Without any information from me, she identified some of the materials found in the immediate area of origin at the seat of the fire as well as other pieces,” Collins said in reference to the fire at Chase Homes. “She personally identified some medical equipment that was used on her at the medical center earlier night that were left at the scene.”

Collins said she asked Armour why she would want to burn her own belongs at Chase Homes and then try to harm her family. She allegedly responded, “I’ve got a lot going on.”

Officials believe that the car fire that occurred around 6:39 p.m. Wednesday at the Publix at 1639 Bradley Park Drive is related to the other incidents, but that’s still under investigation. The vehicle burned for at least four minutes, according to a witness’s Facebook Live video.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

