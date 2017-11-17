Columbus man admitted to molesting 13-year-old girl he met on Facebook, police say

More Videos 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road Pause 2:07 Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post 0:57 Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 3:12 Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 5:05 Attorney: Suspect in hit-and-run fled with 4-year-old son in his arms to protect him 3:15 'He could have stopped ... if he had not been drunk,' says family of man killed on Floyd Road 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer

