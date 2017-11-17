Columbus man admitted to molesting 13-year-old girl he met on Facebook, police say

A Columbus man admitted to “having sex” several times with a 13-year-old girl he met on Facebook, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Jermaine Donell Johnson, 24, pleaded not guilty to two counts of child molestation. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $40,000.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Amanda Hogan said the victim’s mother turned her 14-year-old daughter’s cell phone over to police on Nov. 6. It allegedly contained evidence of what authorities described as a sexual relationship between Johnson and the victim.
Hogan said the girl was 13 years old when the two met on Facebook. Johnson allegedly admitted to “having sex” with the victim several times knowing that she was underage.
Hogan told the judge that he wasn’t with statutory rape, because he has been very cooperative during the investigation.
“He told us he was going to be truthful,” Hogan said. “Of course there could be several more charges added.”
