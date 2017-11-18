Tony Ricker
Car stopped for excessive window tint leads to morphine bust

By Ben Wright

November 18, 2017 02:33 PM

Stopping a car with excessive tint on the windows led to a morphine bust on Veterans Parkway at Talbotton Road, Columbus police said Friday.

Tony Ricker, 51, of Columbus also was charged with driving while license suspended and possession of morphine with intent to distribute. He was arrested at the scene and held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

A patrol officer was in the area when a silver 2002 Chevrolet Impala driven by Ricker was stopped for excessive tint on the windows. A further investigation revealed 35 morphine pills valued at $875.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, morphine is derived from opium and is described as a non-synthetic narcotic with a high potential for abuse. It is used to treat pain.

The drug was almost exclusively used by injection but a variety of pharmaceutical forms support its use by oral and other routes of administration of the drug.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

