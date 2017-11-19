Man dies in Eufaula fire
Crime

Eufaula man dies in house fire Saturday night

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 19, 2017 10:31 AM

A 94-year-old Eufaula, Ala., man died Saturday in a house fire.

Willie Brown was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m. by Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman.

According to an official report, the Eufaula Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 8:22 p.m. Saturday.

Eufaula Police Department personnel also responded and found the residence at 229 Dickerson Avenue fully engulfed in flames.

During the suppression of the fire, Brown’s body was located inside the residence.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The State Fire Marshal’s Office.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

