Armed robbery reported at 2 Circle K stores in Columbus

Two Circle K Stores in Columbus have reported an armed robbery.
According to official reports, the store at 215 4th Street was robbed at gunpoint at 10:46 p.m. Saturday night and the store at 2233 Fort Benning Road was robbed at gunpoint at 2:58 a.m. Sunday.
The reports did not mention anyone being injured.
No details were given about suspects or what was taken.
No information was given as to whether the two crimes might be related.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
