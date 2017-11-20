Sheriff’s office has “exhausted” search efforts in case of missing 75-year-old woman

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has “exhausted” its resources in the search for a missing 75-year-old woman, according to a news release.
Carol Evans, of West Point, Ga., was first reported missing on Nov. 13 by family members. She was last seen Nov. 10 around 2 p.m. at her home in the 200 block of Lower Lovelace Road.
Since then, the “entire criminal investigative staff and other personnel” have been working to find Evans, Sheriff James Woodruff said.
The sheriff’s office has used K-9 units, helicopter and drone assets equipped with Forward Looking Infrared and dozens of first repsonders and volunteers in the search for Evans.
“Unfortunately after meeting with the family it has been determined that we have exhausted all of our resources and have looked in the most reasonable locations we and other search experts believe she should have been, had she walked away from the residence as we believed she did,” Woodruff said in the release.
This will remain an active missing person case and investigators will continue to follow up with any leads.
She was described as a 5-foot-2 tall white woman who weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing eye glasses. She also wore either tennis shoes or slip-on shoes.
“Mrs. Evans does suffer from the late stages of an altered mental state and does have times of confusion as to where she is,” Sgt. Stewart Smith said in a news release.
Anyone with information on Evans is encouraged to call Crme Stoppers at 706-812-1000 or the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616.
“We continue to have hope that Mrs. Carol Evans will be found soon and we pray that the family will have strength through this ordeal,” Woodruff said.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
