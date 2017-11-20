Two charged after police find cocaine, marijuana in Columbus hotel room

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:48 Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial Pause 2:27 Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown. 3:16 Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes 1:29 Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies 0:08 Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat 3:10 Officials strive to regain community's trust after Phenix City officer charged with raping woman in custody 0:49 Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial 0:42 One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy