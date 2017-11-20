Two charged after police find cocaine, marijuana in Columbus hotel room

A man and a woman have been charged after Columbus police found cocaine and marijuana in a hotel room on Victory Drive, according to a report.
Police were called to the Candlewood Suites at 3389 Victory Drive, Monday around 12:20 a.m. in reference to people being inside an unoccupied room, according to the report.
Sheddrick Frager, 41, of Columbus and Rayshawndria Gardner, 23, of Columbus were arrested without incident in a hotel room and taken into custody.
Frager was charged with first-degree burglary, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act Schedule II-Cocaine, two counts of possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Gardner was charged with violation of the dangerous drug act, drugs not being kept in the original container, giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer and criminal trespassing.
Both are set to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
