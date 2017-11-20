Crime

Aggravated assault with gun reported at Columbus McDonald’s

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 20, 2017 12:11 PM

Columbus police are investigating an aggravated assault involving a gun at a local McDonald’s.

Police were called to McDonald’s at 2525 Airport Thruway 1:50 a.m. Sunday in response to an assault, according to a police report.

The assault reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. The police report lists the offense as “pointing gun or pistol at another/aggravated assault gun.”

Police have yet to arrest a suspect in the case. No other details were provided.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial

View More Video