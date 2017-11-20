Aggravated assault with gun reported at Columbus McDonald’s

Columbus police are investigating an aggravated assault involving a gun at a local McDonald’s.
Police were called to McDonald’s at 2525 Airport Thruway 1:50 a.m. Sunday in response to an assault, according to a police report.
The assault reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. The police report lists the offense as “pointing gun or pistol at another/aggravated assault gun.”
Police have yet to arrest a suspect in the case. No other details were provided.
