Murder suspect wanted in drive-by shooting taken into custody after being shot

A man wanted for questioning in the fatal drive-by shooting of Takelia Johnson has been taken into custody after being shot Sunday afternoon.
An officer was called to Columbus Fire and EMS Station 6 at 1126 Brown Ave., at 12:17 a.m. in reference to a shooting, according to a police report. Aubrey Crittenden, 32, is listed as the victim. He was shot in the left leg, according to an arrest report.
Crittenden was wanted on one count each of reckless conduct, criminal trespass, simple battery and felony probation violation.
He was taken into custody on a theft by conversion charge Sunday, according to the arrest report. The charge stems from a September incident involving a stolen auto. He also faces four counts of child cruelty.
He appeared in Recorder’s Court Monday morning where his bond was set at $36,000.
Police announced they were searching for Crittenden on Nov. 3.
The report lists the station as the location of the incident, but Maj. Gil Slouchick said the victim was likely dropped off or drove to the location for assistance.
Johnson, 19, was shot in the 900 block of Ewart Avenue about 10 p.m. Sept. 3 as she and two other people stood in front of a small city park. Police said two to three men in vehicle opened fire as the vehicle drove down the street.
Johnson was taken to a porch nearby where she was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the chest at 10:58 p.m.
A second suspect in Johnson’s homicide died Nov. 7 from a gunshot wound.
Police found Kuamane Ford, 19, dead at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street. Officers announced the day before that Ford was wanted for questioning and had warrants out for his arrest on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and robbery.
Anyone with information on the shooting of Johnson is encouraged to call 911 or Police Sgt. M. Dahnke at 706-225-4296 or mdahnke@columbusga.org.
Staff writer Sarah Robinson contributed to this report.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
