Aubrey Crittenden
Aubrey Crittenden Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Aubrey Crittenden Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Murder suspect wanted in drive-by shooting taken into custody after being shot

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 20, 2017 01:29 PM

A man wanted for questioning in the fatal drive-by shooting of Takelia Johnson has been taken into custody after being shot Sunday afternoon.

An officer was called to Columbus Fire and EMS Station 6 at 1126 Brown Ave., at 12:17 a.m. in reference to a shooting, according to a police report. Aubrey Crittenden, 32, is listed as the victim. He was shot in the left leg, according to an arrest report.

Crittenden was wanted on one count each of reckless conduct, criminal trespass, simple battery and felony probation violation.

He was taken into custody on a theft by conversion charge Sunday, according to the arrest report. The charge stems from a September incident involving a stolen auto. He also faces four counts of child cruelty.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He appeared in Recorder’s Court Monday morning where his bond was set at $36,000.

Police announced they were searching for Crittenden on Nov. 3.

The report lists the station as the location of the incident, but Maj. Gil Slouchick said the victim was likely dropped off or drove to the location for assistance.

Johnson, 19, was shot in the 900 block of Ewart Avenue about 10 p.m. Sept. 3 as she and two other people stood in front of a small city park. Police said two to three men in vehicle opened fire as the vehicle drove down the street.

Johnson was taken to a porch nearby where she was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the chest at 10:58 p.m.

A second suspect in Johnson’s homicide died Nov. 7 from a gunshot wound.

ford
Kuamane Ford

Police found Kuamane Ford, 19, dead at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street. Officers announced the day before that Ford was wanted for questioning and had warrants out for his arrest on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and robbery.

Anyone with information on the shooting of Johnson is encouraged to call 911 or Police Sgt. M. Dahnke at 706-225-4296 or mdahnke@columbusga.org.

Related: Her daughter was the first victim of a revenge killing this year. Now Columbus police want to end vicious cycle.

Staff writer Sarah Robinson contributed to this report.

More Videos

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Pause
“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person 1:01

Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person

Mother asks for prayer after son pleads not guilty to trafficking $1.2 million in cocaine 1:51

Mother asks for prayer after son pleads not guilty to trafficking $1.2 million in cocaine

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:05

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert 2:13

Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Pause
“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person 1:01

Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person

Mother asks for prayer after son pleads not guilty to trafficking $1.2 million in cocaine 1:51

Mother asks for prayer after son pleads not guilty to trafficking $1.2 million in cocaine

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:05

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert 2:13

Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

  • Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

    Steve Phillips, 30, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed. Bryan said the body was found in a wooded area off Winston Road.

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

View More Video