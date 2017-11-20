Man dies one week after his truck hits deer

A 60-year-old Box Springs, Ga., man has died a week after the truck he was driving struck a deer.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said Terry Fuller was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Midtown Medical Center ICU.
Newton said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Newton said the crash occurred Nov. 13 at the intersection of Chantileer Drive and Macon Road in Box Springs.
Newton said no autopsy is planned.
