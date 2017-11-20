More Videos

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Pause
Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby 2:50

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

HIV-positive man pleads not guilty to attacking three dogs with PVC pipe in Columbus 1:03

HIV-positive man pleads not guilty to attacking three dogs with PVC pipe in Columbus

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot 0:57

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:05

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says 1:39

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says

  • What to do if you've been in a car accident

    Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Man dies one week after his truck hits deer

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 20, 2017 07:09 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A 60-year-old Box Springs, Ga., man has died a week after the truck he was driving struck a deer.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said Terry Fuller was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Midtown Medical Center ICU.

Newton said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Newton said the crash occurred Nov. 13 at the intersection of Chantileer Drive and Macon Road in Box Springs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Newton said no autopsy is planned.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Pause
Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby 2:50

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

HIV-positive man pleads not guilty to attacking three dogs with PVC pipe in Columbus 1:03

HIV-positive man pleads not guilty to attacking three dogs with PVC pipe in Columbus

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot 0:57

Car engulfed in flames at Bradley Park Publix parking lot

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis 2:36

New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:00

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:05

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Nov. 20 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says 1:39

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says

  • Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

    Steve Phillips, 30, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed. Bryan said the body was found in a wooded area off Winston Road.

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

View More Video