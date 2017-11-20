Crime

Police officer charged with possession of marijuana

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 20, 2017 08:08 PM

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins announced Monday that a Eufaula police officer has been arrested.

According to an official report, an internal investigation by the criminal investigations division has resulted in the arrest of Dora Bishop.

Bishop was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

Bishop is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Bishop has been placed on leave pending an administrative hearing.

The officer has been employed with the Eufaula Police Department for 13 months.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

