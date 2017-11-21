Crime

Police investigating report of strong arm rape

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 21, 2017 09:31 AM

Columbus police are investigating a rape that reportedly happened earlier this month.

According to a police report, officers were called to Midtown Medical Center on Nov. 5 at 12:54 p.m. in reference to a strong arm rape.

The police report said the rape occurred at a home in the 4500 block of Old Cusseta Road. It happened on Nov. 3 between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 3 a.m., according to the report.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

