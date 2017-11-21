Police investigating report of strong arm rape

Columbus police are investigating a rape that reportedly happened earlier this month.
According to a police report, officers were called to Midtown Medical Center on Nov. 5 at 12:54 p.m. in reference to a strong arm rape.
The police report said the rape occurred at a home in the 4500 block of Old Cusseta Road. It happened on Nov. 3 between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 3 a.m., according to the report.
No arrests have been made at this time.
