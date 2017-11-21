Crime

Columbus police investigating 2 business burglaries

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 21, 2017 09:50 AM

Two business burglaries are being investigated by Columbus police.

According to police reports, the first was at Metro PCS, 3846 St. Marys Road.

Police responded to an alarm at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The second was at Toss It Up Hair, 1122 Fort Benning Road.

The crime occurred between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday.

Both involved forced entry.

The reports did not say what was taken or how much damage was done.

Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

