Columbus police investigating 2 business burglaries

Two business burglaries are being investigated by Columbus police.
According to police reports, the first was at Metro PCS, 3846 St. Marys Road.
Police responded to an alarm at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The second was at Toss It Up Hair, 1122 Fort Benning Road.
The crime occurred between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday.
Both involved forced entry.
The reports did not say what was taken or how much damage was done.
Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
