Midtown restaurant burglarized for second time in three months

0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road Pause

1:05 Surveillance video captures Wicked Hen burglar stealing $2,000 worth of wine and beer

2:50 Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby

2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

4:44 More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim

2:00 Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway

3:42 Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

5:32 'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim