Midtown restaurant burglarized for second time in three months

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 21, 2017 01:58 PM

Popular Midtown restaurant Wicked Hen was broken into over the weekend, according to a police report.

An officer was called to the restaurant at 1350 13th St. Monday at 10:22 a.m. in reference to a burglary. Police said the burglary happened between 3:40 a.m. Sunday and 12:20 a.m. Monday.

The report says it was a forced entry, but does not list any stolen items.

No further details were provided.

Wicked Hen was burglarized in late August with the thief taking about $2,000 in wine, beer and food.

Surveillance footage showed a bald man with a mustache entering the freezer area while carrying bolt cutters, according to an earlier Ledger-Enquirer report.

“You can see how calm and collected he is,” owner Bryant Walker said at the time. “There is no sense of urgency. It seems like he’s been casing the joint, he knew nobody would be around.”

Walker said he thinks the man planned the heist for some time.

Pause
    The farm-to-table Midtown restaurant Wicked Hen was robbed of thousands of dollars worth of food supplies Sunday morning, its owner said. Surveillance video shows a bald male with a mustache entering the freezer area while carrying bolt cutters.

Pause
