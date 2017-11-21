Orlando Sims
Crime

Auburn police charge Tuskegee teen with sodomy in case involving child

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 21, 2017 03:33 PM

Police in Auburn, Ala. have arrested a Tuskegee, Ala., teen and charged him with sodomy first degree.

According to an official report, arrested Monday was 19-year-old Orlando M. Sims.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a sodomy report filed with police on October 20 that occurred at a residence on Gentry Drive.

The report says further investigation by Auburn police and the Lee County Department of Health and Human Resources revealed that Sims sexually assaulted the victim on at least two occasions. The victim was under 12 years of age.

Sims was located and taken into custody in Tuskegee with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and turned over to Auburn Police.

Sims was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

