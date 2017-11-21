Man found with morphine pills on Veteran Parkway pleads not guilty

The driver of a car with 35 morphine pills pleaded not guilty to charges Tuesday in Recorder’s Court.
Tony Ricker, 51, of Columbus faced one count each of possession of morphine with intent to distribute, excessive window tint and driving while license suspended or revoked during a 2 p.m. hearing. Bond was set at more than $6,125 and the charges were bound over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Julie Haynes, an officer with the Special Operations Unit, said she stopped Ricker for excessive tint Friday on the 2002 Chevrolet Impala he was driving on Veterans Parkway near Talbotton Road. After checking the tint on his window, Haynes said a second officer arrived on the scene to assist her.
The officer asked about an item on the dashboard. Some pills were found in plastic paper used to cover a cigarette pack. A pill bottle also was found in the center console. The 35 pills were valued at $875.
Ricker, the only occupant in the vehicle, was represented by public defender Michael Bodiford who sought a lower bond.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, morphine is derived from opium and is described as a non-synthetic narcotic with a high potential for abuse. It is used to treat pain.
