Two armed suspects in Family Dollar robbery stole cigarettes, police say

Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar.
According to a police report, officers were called Oct. 26 at 9:38 a.m. to the business at 3126 Veterans Parkway in reference to an armed robbery.
When officers arrived, they discovered two individuals had entered the business with weapons and took Newport cigarettes, according to the report.
No arrests have been made in the case. No further details were provided in the report.
The case remains under investigation.
