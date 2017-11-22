Judge sentences Columbus man who offered child porn to undercover agent

More Videos 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road Pause 2:28 Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 0:46 Police use Taser to take man into custody following Macon Road standoff 1:14 Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 2:01 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children Timothy Darrin Joiner Jr., 33, pleaded not guilty April 6, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of computer pornography child exploitation. Timothy Darrin Joiner Jr., 33, pleaded not guilty April 6, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of computer pornography child exploitation. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

