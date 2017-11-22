Judge sentences Columbus man who offered child porn to undercover agent

A Columbus man who offered child pornography to an undercover agent during an online chat will spend 20 years in federal prison.
Timothy Joiner not only collected pornographic images from the Internet, but had photos he’d taken inside his home and car. He sent multiple images of children engaged in sex acts to the agent in the hope of receiving other images in return, authorities said.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to the attempted sexual exploitation of children.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
