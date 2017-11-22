More Videos

Crime

Judge sentences Columbus man who offered child porn to undercover agent

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

November 22, 2017 10:48 AM

A Columbus man who offered child pornography to an undercover agent during an online chat will spend 20 years in federal prison.

Timothy Joiner not only collected pornographic images from the Internet, but had photos he’d taken inside his home and car. He sent multiple images of children engaged in sex acts to the agent in the hope of receiving other images in return, authorities said.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to the attempted sexual exploitation of children.

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

