Police investigating burglary at Midtown printing business

A Midtown printing shop was broken into this week and robbed of about $100, according to a Columbus police report.
An officer was called to BBP Reprographics, 1200 13th St., Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. in reference to a burglary.
The incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. Monday and 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, according to the report.
An individual forced their way into the business and stole about $100 in cash and checks, a BBP worker said.
No suspects have been arrested at this time. The case is under investigation.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
