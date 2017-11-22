Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Crime

Police investigating burglary at Midtown printing business

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

November 22, 2017 10:56 AM

A Midtown printing shop was broken into this week and robbed of about $100, according to a Columbus police report.

An officer was called to BBP Reprographics, 1200 13th St., Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. in reference to a burglary.

The incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. Monday and 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, according to the report.

An individual forced their way into the business and stole about $100 in cash and checks, a BBP worker said.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. The case is under investigation.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

