Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court 2:28

Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district 0:29

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

Black Friday preview at Best Buy 2:41

Black Friday preview at Best Buy

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says 1:39

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:01

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

    AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here's what you need to know about what each color code means.

Crime

Columbus police need help finding missing 14-year-old girl

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

November 22, 2017 04:05 PM

Columbus police is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kapree Auje Nai Robison was last seen in the area of Dogwood Drive on Nov. 10. She is described as a 5-foot-8 black girl weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Her last known clothing description is unknown.

kapree auje nai robison

If anyone has information on Kapree’s whereabouts, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court 2:28

Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district 0:29

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

Black Friday preview at Best Buy 2:41

Black Friday preview at Best Buy

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says 1:39

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:01

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

    Steve Phillips, 30, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed. Bryan said the body was found in a wooded area off Winston Road.

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

