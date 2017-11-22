Columbus police need help finding missing 14-year-old girl

More Videos 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road Pause 2:28 Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 0:29 New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district 2:41 Black Friday preview at Best Buy 1:39 Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy