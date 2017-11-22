Columbus police need help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Columbus police is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Kapree Auje Nai Robison was last seen in the area of Dogwood Drive on Nov. 10. She is described as a 5-foot-8 black girl weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Her last known clothing description is unknown.
If anyone has information on Kapree’s whereabouts, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
