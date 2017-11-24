Smash and grab burglary reported at Columbus fur clothing store

More Videos 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road Pause 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:28 Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 2:04 Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 1:16 The scene at JCPenney's opening on Turkey Day 2017 1:44 Here's a look at the Turkey Day shoppers at Columbus Park, Bradley Park 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:33 'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds Video Link copy Embed Code copy

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

