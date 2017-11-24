More Videos

Crime

Smash and grab burglary reported at Columbus fur clothing store

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 24, 2017 10:49 AM

Police are investigating after a fashion-minded burglar reportedly broke into a local fur clothing outlet early Tuesday.

Columbus police responded to a tripped burglary alarm at the Henig Furs store at 5592 Whitesville Road Tuesday morning, according to an incident report. Police arrived at the scene and found the store forcibly entered.

It was not clear what may have been taken.

Police made no arrests and the case is still under investigation, according to the report.

Henig Furs sells fur, leather and cashmere clothing and accessories, among other things, according to its website. Many fur products retail for well over $1,000 and can sell for as much as $12,000 and more.

