Police on scene of crash involving several vehicles

Officers from the Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a crash involving several vehicles.
It appears that four vehicles, three cars and a truck, were involved in the crash that occurred shortly after noon at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Wynnton Road.
Some of the people were taken to Midtown Medical Center for treatment.
One vehicle crashed into a utility pole.
Law enforcement has the intersection blocked off.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
