One car struck utility pole
One car struck utility pole Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com
One car struck utility pole Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Crime

Police on scene of crash involving several vehicles

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 26, 2017 01:52 PM

Officers from the Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a crash involving several vehicles.

It appears that four vehicles, three cars and a truck, were involved in the crash that occurred shortly after noon at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Wynnton Road.

Some of the people were taken to Midtown Medical Center for treatment.

One vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Law enforcement has the intersection blocked off.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

    Steve Phillips, 30, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed. Bryan said the body was found in a wooded area off Winston Road.

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road
Alleged killer 'didn't have a dog in the fight' over $14 3:51

Alleged killer 'didn't have a dog in the fight' over $14
“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

View More Video