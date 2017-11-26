Crime

Alabama woman killed when vehicle strikes embankment Sunday

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 26, 2017 04:06 PM

A 58-year-old woman was killed Sunday when the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jean Edwards Sanders of Prattville, Ala., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser she was driving.

The crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. on U.S. 82 near the 133 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Prattville.

Alabama State Troopers are conducting the investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

    Steve Phillips, 30, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed. Bryan said the body was found in a wooded area off Winston Road.

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road
Alleged killer 'didn't have a dog in the fight' over $14 3:51

Alleged killer 'didn't have a dog in the fight' over $14
“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

View More Video