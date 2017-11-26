Alabama woman killed when vehicle strikes embankment Sunday

A 58-year-old woman was killed Sunday when the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jean Edwards Sanders of Prattville, Ala., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser she was driving.
The crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. on U.S. 82 near the 133 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Prattville.
Alabama State Troopers are conducting the investigation.
