Drunk man charged after firing shots at Club Fetish, police say

A Columbus man who allegedly reeked of alcohol was accused of firing shots early Sunday at Club Fetish on Armour Road, authorities said.
Dewayne Meadows, 32, was arrested after the incident and charged with reckless conduct, discharging a weapon on private property, obstruction and discharging a firearm under the influence. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
A Columbus police officer was working part-time at the Waffle House on Manchester Expressway around 2:50 a.m. Sunday when he heard shots fired in the area.
Authorities said further investigation indicated that Meadows fired shots at Club Fetish at 4504 Armour Road. No injures were mentioned in the police reports.
Meadows allegedly ran from police and headed to the Lucky China restaurant on Manchester Expressway, where he was taken into custody around 3:48 a.m. Authorities said he reeked of alcohol.
