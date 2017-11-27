Would-be thieves smash into Smiths Station gun store — again

More Videos 1:44 Burglars target Smiths Station gun store for second time in six weeks Pause 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 2:28 Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court 0:55 Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:01 Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Burglars break into Lee County gun shop by smashing through door with truck Flat Iron Arms on Lee Road 246 was the target of gun thieves Monday morning. The burglars smashed through the front door and windows with a truck, but owner Rodney Stariha said they walked away empty-handed. Stariha believes the same men broke into the store in October, when thieves got away with seven empty boxes. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the suspect vehicle appears to be a late model Ford F-150, white in color. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (334) 737-7150 or (334) 737-7155. Or calls can be made to Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847. Flat Iron Arms on Lee Road 246 was the target of gun thieves Monday morning. The burglars smashed through the front door and windows with a truck, but owner Rodney Stariha said they walked away empty-handed. Stariha believes the same men broke into the store in October, when thieves got away with seven empty boxes. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the suspect vehicle appears to be a late model Ford F-150, white in color. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (334) 737-7150 or (334) 737-7155. Or calls can be made to Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847. Flat Iron Arms security footage Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

