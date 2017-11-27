Drunk woman allegedly broke into Columbus home, flashed man

A drunk woman allegedly broke into a Columbus home Sunday evening and exposed her chest to the homeowner, authorities said.
Michelle Williams, 51, was arrested on the scene and charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Monday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities were called to the intersection of Evans Street and Wickham Drive around 6:03 p.m. Sunday to investigate an incident where a woman exposed herself.
Officials said Williams was under the influence of alcohol when she broke into a home in the 4500 block of Evans Street. She allegedly exposed her chest and licked herself.
Police said they found a bottle of Vodka in her pocket.
