Man wanted in deadly shooting stole friend’s car day before drive-by, police say

More Videos 1:44 Burglars target Smiths Station gun store for second time in six weeks Pause 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 0:55 Watch: Burglars break into Lee County gun shop by smashing through door with truck 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 1:44 Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime 2:28 Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court 1:01 Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy