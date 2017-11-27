Devonte Hunter
Crime

Police say man charged with attempted sodomy after attack in bar restroom

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 27, 2017 04:09 PM

Police in Auburn, Ala., have charged a 22-year old man with attempted sodomy first degree and possession of marijuana second degree.

According to an official report, Devonte Rashaud Hunter of Gadsden, Ala., was arrested Sunday.

Around 2 a.m. officers responded to a suspicious incident call at a bar in the 100 block of East Magnolia Street. When officers arrived, employees were detaining hunter.

Police say an investigation revealed that a 20-year-old female patron had been forced into a restroom by Hunter.

The patron said Hunter had a gun and threatened her in an attempt to get her to perform a sexual act. Police say she fled and notified security. The victim was not injured.

Police say marijuana was found on Hunter.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

