Police say man charged with attempted sodomy after attack in bar restroom

Police in Auburn, Ala., have charged a 22-year old man with attempted sodomy first degree and possession of marijuana second degree.
According to an official report, Devonte Rashaud Hunter of Gadsden, Ala., was arrested Sunday.
Around 2 a.m. officers responded to a suspicious incident call at a bar in the 100 block of East Magnolia Street. When officers arrived, employees were detaining hunter.
Police say an investigation revealed that a 20-year-old female patron had been forced into a restroom by Hunter.
The patron said Hunter had a gun and threatened her in an attempt to get her to perform a sexual act. Police say she fled and notified security. The victim was not injured.
Police say marijuana was found on Hunter.
He was taken to the Lee County Jail.
