Columbus woman arrested in Auburn for breaking into vehicle

Police in Auburn, Ala., have arrested Makayla Madison Hardegree, 20, of Columbus and charged her with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
According to a police report, around 6 p.m. Saturday officers responded to a theft of property complaint at at business in the 100 block of North College Street.
Police say that while officers were speaking with the victim of the theft outside the business, officers observed Hardegree inside of the victim’s vehicle. She was detained and it was discovered that she was in possession of the victim’s cell phone, which was reported taken in the original theft.
Hardegree was taken to the Lee County Jail.
Larry Gierer
