Police identify human remains, seek help in finding how man missing since 2004 died

Police in Opelika, Ala., have identified the human remains found on Sept. 30, 2016, behind Bennett’s Trailer Park on South Long Street.
According to an official report, the remains are of Andrew James Barnett Jr., who was reported missing in Opelika on June 17, 2004.
The remains had been sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences and the FBI for laboratory examination.
Anyone who has information regarding the circumstances surrounding Barnett’s death should call 334-705-5220 or 334 -745-8665. You may remain anonymous.
