Crime

Church trailer being decorated for Christmas parade reported stolen

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 27, 2017 05:32 PM

A flatbed trailer at Pine View Baptist Church on Whitesville Road in LaGrange, Ga., that was being decorated as a float for an upcoming Christmas parade, was reported stolen Monday.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer is 53 feet long. It is silver in color with black trim and tag number UBH705.

It is believed the trailer was taken shortly after midnight Monday.

A red tractor truck was captured on video pulling into the parking lot. A white or Hispanic male is shown connecting the trailer to ther cab..

He was wearing a black hat, red shirt and white tennis shoes..

Anyone with information should call 706-883-1616 or 706-812-1000.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

