Columbus man wanted on child molestation charge turns himself in

More Videos 1:44 Burglars target Smiths Station gun store for second time in six weeks Pause 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 6:18 Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs 1:01 Ludy's Christmas Lights Spectacular attracts hundreds of nightly visitors 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 4:44 More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 1:36 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 28 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer