Crime

Columbus man wanted on child molestation charge turns himself in

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 28, 2017 10:56 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Columbus man accused of sexually abusing a child turned himself into authorities on Monday, authorities said.

Kyle James Ridge, 21, was arrested on an outstanding warrants of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Columbus police have yet to release any details about the incident that they said led to Ridge’s arrest.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

