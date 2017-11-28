Columbus man wanted on child molestation charge turns himself in

A Columbus man accused of sexually abusing a child turned himself into authorities on Monday, authorities said.
Kyle James Ridge, 21, was arrested on an outstanding warrants of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police have yet to release any details about the incident that they said led to Ridge’s arrest.
