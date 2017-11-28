Columbus police seek identity of gunman in Circle K robbery

Columbus police are trying to identify the man accused of the Circle K armed robbery that occurred Nov. 21 at 1801 12th Ave.
Officials said a 5-foot-7 tall black man who appears to be in his early 20s entered the business with a firearm around 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and robbed it. No injures were mentioned in the news release.
He was dressed in all black and appeared to be between 160 pounds and 180 pounds. He has a slim figure, short afro and “rough beard,” according to the news release.
Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call Detective Joseph Austin at 706-225-4313 or Robbery and Assault at 706-653-3400.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
