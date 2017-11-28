Keon Durham
Crime

Phenix City man found with $200 worth of cocaine, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 28, 2017 02:25 PM

A Phenix City man was arrested after he was allegedly found with $200 worth of cocaine Monday morning during traffic stop at the intersection Ewart Avenue and Buena Vista Road.

Keon Durham, 27, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, driving with a revoked license and no state tag. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $6,350.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

Columbus Police Cpl. Jacob Cook said he was patroling the area of Ewart Avenue and Buena Vista Road around 11:30 a.m. Monday when he noticed a vehicle with a suspended registrations.

He said Durham gave police consent to search his vehicle. Police found 2 grams of crack cocaine in the center console of the vehicle along with a digital scale.

He claimed that it belonged to one of his family members.

Officials checked with the Georgia Crime Information Center and learned that Durham’s license had been revoked. He was taken into custody on the scene.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

