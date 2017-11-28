More Videos

  • Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."

    The murder trial for a man charged in a 2014 fatal shooting in Columbus started Tuesday morning. Gary Lee Jones Jr.,25,is one of two suspects charged in the Nov. 5, 2014 fatal shooting of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments in Columbus. The case against codefendant Adrian Devon Patterson,26, was severed, so he will be tried separately later. The indictment charges Jones and Patterson with malice or deliberate murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Bolden while committing the felony of aggravated assault, and aggravated assault. Jones is charged also with using a gun to commit a crime. These are excerpts from the argument made by Michael Eddings, the defense attorney representing Jones.

Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.

Crime

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Judge William Rumer said the jury sent a written question about 4:15 p.m. asking to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate. Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He then brought the jury into the courtroom, told them to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9, and dismissed them for the day.

Crime

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say

The man accused of killing a father in front of his three children in August has been charged in another Columbus shooting, authorities said. Brandon Senior, 31, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with the August fatal shooting of Nathan Johnson.

Crime

Columbus jury must now decide fate of three men charged with murder in 2016 fatal shooting at Double Churches Road Park

The jury will have to reach a verdict based largely on text messages prosecutors say the defendants exchanged June 15, 2016, the day Demonde Donya Dicks Jr. was shot through the back of the head at the Double Churches Road Park basketball court. Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly said during his closing argument Wednesday afternoon that what the suspects meant in their texts is clear from the context and the actions that followed, and from what Clark later told police: First they plotted to rob and kill Dicks, and then they did. This is an excerpt from his closing argument.