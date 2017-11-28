Man accused of assaulting girl during visit to Columbus

A Columbus man is accused of assaulting a girl during a July visit to the city, police said.
Kyle James Ridge, 21, surrendered to authorities Monday at the Public Safety Center . He was charged with one count each of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The two felony charges stem from an incident that occurred sometime between July 1 and July 21 in Columbus. A woman called police on Aug. 2 about her girl being raped while she was visiting in the city.
Ridge was arrested on outstanding warrants in connection with the alleged assault investigated by detective Tom Shelton of the Special Victims Unit at the police department.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
