Man killed in Columbus shooting

A 21-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in a Curry Street shooting, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was rushed to Columbus Midtown Medical Center in a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at 10:19 p.m. and his body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy, the coroner stated.
Bryan said the victim was in a vehicle when he was shot in the 4200 block of Curry Street. Additional details concerning the incident have yet to be released and there is no word on suspects.
The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office marks Tuesday night’s death as the 39th homicide in Columbus this year.
