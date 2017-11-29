Man killed in Columbus shooting

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."

The murder trial for a man charged in a 2014 fatal shooting in Columbus started Tuesday morning. Gary Lee Jones Jr.,25,is one of two suspects charged in the Nov. 5, 2014 fatal shooting of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments in Columbus. The case against codefendant Adrian Devon Patterson,26, was severed, so he will be tried separately later. The indictment charges Jones and Patterson with malice or deliberate murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Bolden while committing the felony of aggravated assault, and aggravated assault. Jones is charged also with using a gun to commit a crime. These are excerpts from the argument made by Michael Eddings, the defense attorney representing Jones.