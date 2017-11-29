Nine firearms stolen from gun store found in suspect’s vehicle, Columbus police say

More Videos 4:32 Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy." Pause 1:10 Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 0:32 Man pleads not guilty to stealing $12,000 worth of firearms from gun store 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 6:18 Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs 2:58 'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 3:52 Sheriff Donna Tompkins explains need for mobile jail kitchen at Columbus Council 1:14 The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man pleads not guilty to stealing $12,000 worth of firearms from gun store Devante Tashard Patterson, 23, faces multiple charges in the Nov. 24 burglary at Shooters of Columbus on Milgen Road. About $12,000 in firearms were stolen from the gun store and shooting range, with about $1,200 in damages to the property. Devante Tashard Patterson, 23, faces multiple charges in the Nov. 24 burglary at Shooters of Columbus on Milgen Road. About $12,000 in firearms were stolen from the gun store and shooting range, with about $1,200 in damages to the property. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

