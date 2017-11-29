More Videos

Crime

Man pleads not guilty to molesting girl during her visit to Columbus

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 29, 2017 01:07 PM

A 21-year-old accused of molesting a girl in July while she was visiting Columbus appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning.

Kyle James Ridge of Phenix City pleaded not guilty to child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $50,000.

The preliminary hearing was waived to Superior Court.

Columbus police said a girl visiting Columbus was molested at an undisclosed location between July 1 and July 21. No other details were released.

Ridge was wanted on outstanding warrants when he turned himself into authorities Monday at the Public Safety Center.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

