Man pleads not guilty to molesting girl during her visit to Columbus

A 21-year-old accused of molesting a girl in July while she was visiting Columbus appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning.
Kyle James Ridge of Phenix City pleaded not guilty to child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $50,000.
The preliminary hearing was waived to Superior Court.
Columbus police said a girl visiting Columbus was molested at an undisclosed location between July 1 and July 21. No other details were released.
Never miss a local story.
Ridge was wanted on outstanding warrants when he turned himself into authorities Monday at the Public Safety Center.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments