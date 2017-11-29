Couple broke into Dollar General through air vent to steal undergarments, police say

A couple allegedly led authorities into a chase in late July after breaking into a Dollar General to stole undergarments, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Tanika Unique Johnson Christopher Gosha, both 31, were taken into custody after crashing in Lee County and charged with second-degree felony. They were booked into the Lee County Jail.
Columbus police were called to the Dollar General at 2500 Hamilton Road on July 26, 2016 to investigate a burglary. Evidence shows someone entered the business through the air vent in the ceiling around 5:35 a.m.
Officer Delante Odom said store surveillance video shows a man later identified as Gosha entering the building through the ceiling near the front cash register, causing an undetermined amount of damage. He allegedly placed multiple packs of underwear and socks in a garbage bag and left without paying for them.
Police said he exited through the front door before heading east on 25th Street.
He allegedly returned with Johnson. They allegedly arrived in a gold SUV Ford Expedition with the front bumper missing, which authorities said was registered to Ford.
Police said surveillance video shows the woman placing bras and panties in a garbage bag, while Gosha stole more underwear and socks. They left in the SUV and headed east on 25th Street.
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple that day after a police chase in a gold SUV Ford Expedition missing its front bumper. The chase ended with a crash.
At the time, the couple was wanted in connection with a Dollar General burglary in Lee County.
She was allegedly dressed in the same clothing she wore in the video. Officials also found the clothing Gosha was wearing in the burglary in the SUV along with items stolen from Dollar General.
Johnson was booked into the Muscogee County Jail a week before Monday’s hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court, where she pleaded not guilty second-degree burglary. She was ordered held in the jail under bonds totaling $7,500.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Gosha remains in the Lee County Jail, where he is facing charges stemming from the chase. He will be transported to Columbus to face one count of second-degree burglary once he has faced charges in Lee County.
