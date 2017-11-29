Trial continues for man charged in 2014 fatal shooting in Oakland Park

More Videos

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 0:59

Phenix City police investigating fatal shooting on Fourth Street South 0:12

Defense attorney to jury: 'I believe that the state knows he's not the guy.' 4:32

Man pleads not guilty to stealing $12,000 worth of firearms from gun store 0:32

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook 1:46

    Sgt. Jeff Bridges of the Columbus Police Department testifies Wednesday morning about how police were able to identify the owner of the white Geo Prism a witness saw speeding away from the scene of the fatal shooting of Robert Earl Bolden in 2014 in Columbus' Oakland Park neighborhood. The shooting between noon and 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2014, caught the attention of multiple witnesses who reported seeing men jumping fences as they ran through yards to get to a white Geo Prism that sped away. One of those witnesses followed the car long enough to get a tag number, but his recollection was one digit off. For two weeks police tried to track down the vehicle, using the wrong license plate number and running it only through a Muscogee County database, said Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly. Then they got lucky: An officer accidentally got that wrong digit right by typing it in wrong, and got the combination for a Geo Prism from Marion County. That led to the car’s owner, Adrian Devon Patterson, and to a man who said he drove Jones and Patterson to Oakland Park that day, Kelly said.

Sgt. Jeff Bridges of the Columbus Police Department testifies Wednesday morning about how police were able to identify the owner of the white Geo Prism a witness saw speeding away from the scene of the fatal shooting of Robert Earl Bolden in 2014 in Columbus' Oakland Park neighborhood. The shooting between noon and 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2014, caught the attention of multiple witnesses who reported seeing men jumping fences as they ran through yards to get to a white Geo Prism that sped away. One of those witnesses followed the car long enough to get a tag number, but his recollection was one digit off. For two weeks police tried to track down the vehicle, using the wrong license plate number and running it only through a Muscogee County database, said Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly. Then they got lucky: An officer accidentally got that wrong digit right by typing it in wrong, and got the combination for a Geo Prism from Marion County. That led to the car’s owner, Adrian Devon Patterson, and to a man who said he drove Jones and Patterson to Oakland Park that day, Kelly said.
Crime

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Phenix City police responded to a call of a person being shot in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 27-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

Crime

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.

Crime

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Judge William Rumer said the jury sent a written question about 4:15 p.m. asking to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate. Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He then brought the jury into the courtroom, told them to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9, and dismissed them for the day.

Crime

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say

The man accused of killing a father in front of his three children in August has been charged in another Columbus shooting, authorities said. Brandon Senior, 31, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with the August fatal shooting of Nathan Johnson.