Columbus man charged after threatening man with knife, police say

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened a man with a knife early Wednesday at a Clarabelle Street residence, authorities said.
Binford Murphy, 45, of Columbus was taken into custody on the scene and charged with aggravated assault. He was booked in the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus police were called to the 3100 block of Clarabelle Street around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday to investigate an assault. They spoke with Murphy, who reported that he was in his home when another man came in and began beating him.
Never miss a local story.
He told police he wanted to press charges against that individual.
Officials spoke with the man and he said Murphy was the aggressor. He told authorities he as lying on the couch watching television when Murphy entered the home, pulled out a long knife, held it over him and told him to leave his mother’s residence.
He said he then stood up and asked Murphy to “go outside, so they would not be inside of the residence.” He said he kicked Murphy in the chest and punched him as soon as they got outside, knocking him down.
He told police that’s when Murphy threw the knife in the yard.
A witness gave the same account of the incident as the victim and accused Murphy of being the primary aggressor. Officials said they never located the knife, but they found a sheath about 8 to 10 inches long.
Murphy was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated for a contusion on his chest and swelling before being released back into police custody.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments