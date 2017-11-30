Phenix City police searching for SUV seen speeding away from scene of deadly shooting

Phenix City police have released a description of the SUV seen speeding away from the scene of Wednesday afternoon’s deadly shooting on Fourth Street South.
It was described as a gold Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon. No further description was given.
Authorities were called to the 1000 block of 4th Street South around 3:34 p.m. Wednesday to investigate two shooting. One man was shot in the head and another was grazed in the left knee.
Tyrone Scott, the 20-year-old victim, was pronounced dead of a gunshot to the head at the scene, Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said. His body will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery.
About 100 feet west of 10th Avenue, police sealed off the street with yellow tape. An older model gray Toyota Corolla was towed from the area around 4:45 p.m. The vehicle appeared to have blood splattered on the right rear passenger window. The coroner said the victim pronounced dead was partially inside the vehicle.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 334-448-2819, Lt. Angela Leslie at 334- 448-2825, or Capt. George Staudinger 334-448-3836.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
