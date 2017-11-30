Ulyses Rosa
Auburn man charged with sodomy, electronic solicitation of a child

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 30, 2017 01:13 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Police in Auburn, Ala. have charged a 34-year-old Auburn man with sodomy second degree and electronic solicitation of a child.

According to an official report, police arrested Ulyses Rosa on felony warrants.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to an apartment on Opelika Road in reference to a possible child enticement call.

Police say that officers arriving on the scene were informed that a girl, 14, was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with someone who lived in the same area.

An investigation into the incident developed Rosa as a suspect and officers immediately sought him out and located him at his residence. Police say further investigation revealed Rosa had sent several sexual explicit text messages and coerced the victim into performing sexual acts on a least one occasion within the last week.

The victim’s mother discovered text messages on her cell phone and immediately contacted Auburn Police.

Rosa was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $40,000 bond.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

